Bautista gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Pirates.

Manager Brandon Hyde wouldn't commit to the 27-year-old as his sole closer following the Jorge Lopez trade, but as expected Bautista collected Baltimore's first save after the trade deadline. Cionel Perez, one of the other relievers Hyde mentioned as a ninth-inning option, worked 1.2 frames in a set-up role. Bautista's numbers certainly seem worthy of an extended run in the closer spot, as he's averaged 98.9 mph with his fastball and boasts a 1.77 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB through 45.2 innings in what has been a dazzling rookie campaign.