Bautista notched a save after he pitched one-third of an inning, striking out the only batter he faced to end Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

After Dillon Tate allowed a solo home run and two more batters to reach base, Bautista was called upon to face Tyler O'Neill with two outs in the ninth inning. He proceeded to strike him out on five pitches, earning his first career save. With his ability to hit triple-digits with his fastball, the 26-year-old could be in line for more high-leverage appearances moving forward. Bautista has produced a 2.13 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 12.2 innings this season.