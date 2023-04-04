Bautista struck out two batters and earned a save with a perfect inning against Texas on Monday.

Bautista slammed the door about as fast as possible, needing just seven pitches to finish off the 2-0 victory. He's already picked up two saves this season with a blown chance sandwiched in between. After taking a loss Saturday against Boston, he was thrown right back into the ninth-inning role Monday. Bautista threw three splitters against the Rangers and each one forced a swinging strike.