Bautista picked up the save Tuesday against the Blue Jays. He allowed zero runs on one hit and zero walks while striking out one over one inning.

Despite an infield single off the bat of Santiago Espinal and an error which moved him to second, Bautista emerged unscathed to secure his sixth save of the season. Bautista has been nothing short of electric this season, with a fastball that routinely touches 100 mph, and a strikeout rate in the 98th percentile. As the Orioles continue winning games, Bautista should continue locking down saves.