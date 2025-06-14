Bautista earned the save in Friday's 2-0 win over the Angels, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Bautista entered with a chance to preserve a team shutout and did so on 17 pitches. Since blowing his only save of the season May 21, the 29-year-old has converted six straight chances while giving up just one run over eight appearances. He's now 13-for-14 in save opportunities with a 3.18 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 30:16 K:BB over 22.2 innings.