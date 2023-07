Bautista picked up the save in Saturday's 6-5 victory over the Rays. He struck out two over a perfect inning.

Saturday's outing marked Bautista's seventh time not allowing a hit over his last eight appearances (10.1 innings), while also collecting his 27th save of 2023. Through 44 games (48 innings), Bautista boasts the third-most saves in MLB while owning an elite 0.94 ERA and a 93:19 K:BB.