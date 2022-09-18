Bautista recorded the save Sunday in Toronto, allowing a run on a hit and two walks while striking out one in the ninth inning of a 5-4 win.

Bautista retired the first two batters before issuing a walk and allowing a run-scoring double to make it a 5-4 game. After another walk he got Bo Bichette to ground out to end the game. It was his 14th save in 15 tries and his fourth save in September. He's been a little shaky in his last four outings, allowing a couple of runs and walking four batters in five innings of work.