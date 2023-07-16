Bautista struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 25th save of the season during Saturday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

The right-hander failed to fan multiple batters for the first time since June 18, but he remained dominant as he topped out at 101.6 mph with his fastball and needed only 10 pitches (eight strikes) to breeze through the heart of Miami's order. Bautista has been scored upon only once in his last 18 appearances, and the 28-year-old closer has a minuscule 1.02 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 87:19 K:BB through 44 innings on the season.