Bautista (7-2) allowed a hit and struck out four over two scoreless innings to earn the extra-inning win Saturday over the Mariners.

Offense was at a premium Saturday, but Bautista made sure the Mariners saw none of it. He kept the game scoreless in the ninth inning and then protected a 1-0 lead in the 10th to pick up the win. Bautista allowed five runs over 1.2 innings across his last two appearances, both against Houston, but prior to that shaky stretch, he'd posted a 17-inning scoreless streak. Even with the recent struggles, he's at a 1.60 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 108:24 K:BB and 31 saves in 37 chances through 56.1 innings this season as one of the best relievers in baseball.