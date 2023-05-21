Bautista (3-1) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out five over two scoreless innings to earn the extra-inning win Saturday over the Blue Jays.

Bautista kept the game tied in the ninth inning and protected a lead in the 10th. This was his longest outing of the season and just the second time he's been asked to get more than three outs. He's on a 7.1-inning scoreless streak that has lowered his ERA to 1.17 with a 1.26 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB through 23 innings overall. Bautista is also 11-for-14 in save chances.