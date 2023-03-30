Bautista picked up the save in Thursday's 10-9 victory over the Red Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) off two hits and a walk while striking out two in the ninth inning.

Bautista ran into a bit of trouble in the ninth, allowing the first two batters to reach base and eventually faced the winning run at the plate, but struck out Adam Duvall to secure the win for Baltimore. Coming off a stellar 2022 campaign and an equally-strong spring, Bautista projects to be among the best fantasy closers in 2023.