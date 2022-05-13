Bautista allowed a hit in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Bautista's starting to earn more high-leverage work -- this was his second straight appearance with a save. He extended his scoreless streak to six innings across his last six appearances. The right-hander has a 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 14 innings this season, with two saves, a hold and a 0-1 record. Jorge Lopez (bereavement) is likely to be back soon, so Bautista may have to settle for a setup role, though he could still pitch his way into more save chances.