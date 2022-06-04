Bautista pitched a perfect inning in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.
Bautista has put together a seven-inning scoreless streak in his last seven outings, picking up a win, two holds and a 6:3 K:BB in that span. The right-hander continues to put together quality appearances with a 2.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 22 innings overall. Bautista has primarily functioned as a setup man to closer Jorge Lopez lately, though the former has also logged two saves this season.
