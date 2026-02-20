The Orioles placed Bautista (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Friday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

The move opens a 40-man roster spot for Bryan Ramos, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move. Bautista underwent right shoulder surgery in August of 2025 and may not even pitch during the 2026 campaign, as the Orioles have no plans to rush the hard-throwing right-hander after signing Ryan Helsley during the offseason.