Orioles' Felix Bautista: Placed on 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles placed Bautista (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Friday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.
The move opens a 40-man roster spot for Bryan Ramos, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move. Bautista underwent right shoulder surgery in August of 2025 and may not even pitch during the 2026 campaign, as the Orioles have no plans to rush the hard-throwing right-hander after signing Ryan Helsley during the offseason.
