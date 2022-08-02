Bautista is the presumptive closer for Baltimore after Jorge Lopez was traded to the Twins on Tuesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

A 27-year-old rookie, Bautista has emerged as one of manager Brandon Hyde's top arms, posting a 1.66 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 56:14 K:BB through 43.1 innings this season. Bautista is tied for second on the team in holds and has recorded only one save since mid-May, but the overwhelming dominance Bautista has shown with his 98-plus-mph heater makes him the most likely candidate to step into the ninth-inning role. Bautista told Silver that through an interpreter that closing big-league games would be "a dream come true, something I've always dreamt of."