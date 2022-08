Bautista struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The dominant rookie fired nine of 11 pitches for strikes while setting down the heart of the Toronto order, and two of his fastballs popped triple digits on the radar gun. Bautista has gone 4-for-4 on save chances since taking over as the Orioles' closer, and since the All-Star break has sports a 1.35 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB through 13.1 innings.