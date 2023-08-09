Bautista (6-2) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss and a blown save Tuesday versus the Astros.

Bautista had converted 10 straight save chances and had a 17-inning scoreless streak dating back to June. He needed 30 pitches to get his two outs, but he gave up a grand slam to Kyle Tucker to blow the save while allowing multiple runs for the first time since April 1. Bautista still has a 1.52 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 104:22 K:BB with 30 saves in 36 chances through 53.1 innings this year. He's earned the benefit of the doubt that this is one bad outing and not the beginning of a late-season collapse.