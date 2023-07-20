Bautista picked up the save Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Bautista needed only 12 pitches to get through the top of the ninth and record his 26th save. The right-handed reliever has only allowed one baserunner over his last three appearances and lowered his season ERA to 1.00 with Wednesday's scoreless outing. He is yet to allow a run in July.