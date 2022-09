Bautista picked up the save in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Astros. He did not allow a run while recording a strikeout over one-third of an inning.

Bautista has converted the save on 13 straight opportunities, recording a 1.99 ERA over 22.2 innings in 20 outings during that span; however, during his last three appearances prior to this outing, the righty had allowed two runs and six baserunners over four innings.