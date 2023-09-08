Bautista (elbow) played catch for the second time Friday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

There has been some caginess around Bautista's elbow injury -- initial word was that it involved his ulnar collateral ligament -- but he seems to be making progress and hasn't been ruled out for a return this year. "We're going to see how he feels," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said after Friday's workout. "We are just kind of monitoring it day-to-day." Yennier Cano (two) and Shintaro Fujinami and Danny Coulombe (one each) have gotten the saves so far in September for the O's.