Orioles' Felix Bautista: Resumes throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bautista (shoulder) threw a baseball Tuesday for the first time since undergoing surgery last August, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The right-hander made 25 throws on flat ground from about 45 feet, clearing his first major hurdle. He said afterward that his arm feels good and that he's still hoping to pitch later this season. Bautista will be cutting it close, as the procedure to repair a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff typically carries a 12-month recovery timetable.
