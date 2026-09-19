The Orioles reinstated Bautista (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Saturday, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Bautista will join the active roster for the first time since July 2025 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Aug. 23 and has since given up five earned runs in eight innings while striking out nine batters and walking seven. The 31-year-old has consistently been one of Baltimore's most reliable high-leverage relievers throughout his career, but he may not step into a closing role immediately upon being activated due to the length of his absence and his subpar minor-league performance.