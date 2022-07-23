Bautista (hand) struck out the side in a perfect inning in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Yankees.

Bautista dealt with a sore right hand before the All-Star break, but a week off served him well. He's put together 4.1 consecutive scoreless innings in his last four appearances. Bautista has a 1.67 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB with 12 holds, two saves, a blown save and a 3-2 record through 37.2 innings. He'll resume his role as a setup man to closer Jorge Lopez.