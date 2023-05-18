Bautista allowed a walk and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Angels.
Bautista has stretched his scoreless streak to 4.1 innings, and he's converted a save in each of his last four outings. He successfully navigated a one-out walk to Mike Trout in Wednesday's contest, striking out Shohei Ohtani and getting Hunter Renfroe on a flyout. Bautista is 11-for-14 in save chances with a 1.35 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB over 20 innings this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Nails down 10th save•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Strikes out side in ninth•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Tallies eighth save•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Blows save in 10th inning•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Nails down seventh save•
-
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Narrowly avoids disaster•