Bautista allowed a walk and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

Bautista has stretched his scoreless streak to 4.1 innings, and he's converted a save in each of his last four outings. He successfully navigated a one-out walk to Mike Trout in Wednesday's contest, striking out Shohei Ohtani and getting Hunter Renfroe on a flyout. Bautista is 11-for-14 in save chances with a 1.35 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB over 20 innings this season.