Bautista walked two batters over 1.2 scoreless innings Monday, striking out three and earning a save over the Blue Jays.

Bautista tossed a season-high 35 pitches while picking up his 29th save. He was unbelievable in July, firing 14 shutout frames with a 25:4 K:BB while allowing just three hits. His season ERA is down to 0.87 with a 101:21 K:BB across 51.2 innings. Bautista hasn't given up an earned run since his last blown save June 24.