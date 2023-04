Bautista picked up the save in Friday's 6-3 victory over the White Sox, allowing one walk and striking out three during a scoreless ninth inning.

Bautista came on in the ninth with a three-run lead and struck out Yasmani Grandal and Lenyn Sosa before walking Oscar Colas. The right-hander ended the game and earned his fourth save by striking out Elvis Andrus. Through seven appearances, Bautista holds an impressive 15:3 K:BB and a 1.35 ERA.