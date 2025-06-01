Bautista walked two and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 10th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the White Sox.

The right-hander had some trouble finding the plate as he pitched on back-to-back days for just the second time this season, tossing only 11 of 23 pitches for strikes, but after putting the potential tying run aboard with one out, Bautista rallied to strike out Luis Robert and Austin Slater. Bautista has been struggling over the last few weeks, posting a 7.04 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB over his last 7.2 innings, but he's still converted three of his four saves chances during that span.