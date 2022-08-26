Bautista (4-3) struck out two across two perfect innings to earn the extra-innings win over the White Sox on Thursday.

Bautista needed just 18 pitches (13 strikes) to navigate the 10th and 11th frames. He didn't let the initial runner in either inning leave second base. Bautista has settled in nicely as the Orioles' closer in August, logging a 1.46 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB while going 6-for-6 in save chances through 11 appearances spanning 12.1 innings. For the year, he's posted a dominant 1.62 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 73:16 K:BB through 55.2 innings.