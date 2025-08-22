default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Orioles transferred Bautista (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Friday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster. Bautista will be sidelined until at least late next season following surgery earlier this week to repair a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

More News