Orioles' Felix Bautista: Shifted to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles transferred Bautista (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Friday.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster. Bautista will be sidelined until at least late next season following surgery earlier this week to repair a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.
