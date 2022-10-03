The Orioles placed Bautista (knee) on the 15-day injured list Monday.
Bautista's move to the IL came just minutes after the rookie would be shut down for the remainder of the season due to left knee discomfort. The 27-year-old should be fully recovered from the injury well in advance of spring training and will be the odds-on favorite to open the 2023 campaign as the Orioles' closer, barring the addition of some veteran competition over the weekend. Bautista finished his first season in the big leagues with 15 saves in 17 chances to go with a 2.19 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 88 strikeouts over 65.2 innings.
