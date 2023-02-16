Bautista will be delayed this spring while recovering from knee and shoulder injuries, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Bautista ended last season on the injured list with left knee soreness. He also missed a little time in September with what the Orioles referred to at the time simply as arm fatigue, but it's fair to assume now that it was shoulder related. The Orioles expect Bautista to pitch in some Grapefruit League games and think he has a chance to be ready for Opening Day, but this is certainly not the news you want to hear at the beginning of camp. With Dillon Tate (elbow) also sidelined, Mychal Givens might see some save chances if Bautista misses time.