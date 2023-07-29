Bautista (6-1) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Friday over the Yankees.

Offense was at a premium after a rain delay Friday, with the first run being Anthony Santander's walk-off solo shot in the bottom of the ninth inning. Bautista had pitched the top of the ninth to keep the game scoreless. The closer has an active 14.1-inning scoreless streak, during which he's given up just six hits with a 27:2 K:BB. For the season, Bautista is at a 0.90 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 98:19 K:BB through 50 innings while closing out games for the American League's top team. He's added 28 saves in 33 chances.