Bautista (1-1) earned the win Thursday versus the Yankees. He walked one and recorded one out.

Bautista was called upon for the last out in the top of the ninth inning after Jorge Lopez allowed the game-tying run. Bautista walked Joey Gallo but got Giancarlo Stanton to line out to end a bases-loaded threat, and the Orioles won on Anthony Santander's walkoff homer. Through 7.2 innings in May, Bautista's allowed just two runs, and they came in a non-save situation. The right-hander has a 2.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB across 16 innings this season while adding two saves and a hold in 17 appearances.