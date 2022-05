Bautista allowed one hit and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Twins.

This was the first time in 2022 that Bautista's recorded five outs. He's only allowed runs in two of his 10 appearances, pitching to a solid 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB across 10 innings. Bautista has picked up a hold and an 0-1 record as a middle-innings option for manager Brandon Hyde.