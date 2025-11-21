Bautista and the Orioles avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.25 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Bautista is not expected to be available until late next season after undergoing surgery in August to repair a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder. Prior to the injury, Bautista appeared in 35 games for the Orioles, converting 19 of 20 save opportunities while posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:23 K:BB across 34.2 innings.