Bautista picked up the save during Friday's 6-3 win over the Pirates, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

Bautista entered with a three-run lead and struck out the side en route to his ninth save of the season. The right-hander is now 9-for-12 in save chances and boasts stellar numbers (1.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB) across 18 appearances. Last year, his first in the big leagues, Bautista went 15-for-17 in save opportunities and finished with a 2.19 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 88:23 K:BB over 65.2 innings, so he's already put together a solid track record in limited MLB action.