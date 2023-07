Bautista picked up the save Sunday against the Twins, striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

Bautista's now converted 14 of his last 15 save chances, allowing just one run in that span (14.2 innings) while striking out 31. He's up to 22 saves on the season with a 1.16 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and an eye-popping 79:17 K:BB across 38.2 innings.