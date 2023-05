Bautista picked up the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

Bautista struck out Adolis Garcia, Josh Jung and Jonah Heim to notch his 13th save of the year. The big right-hander has allowed just one earned run over his last 10 outings (11.1 innings), striking out 25 in that span. He improved to 13-for-17 in save opportunities this season, lowering his ERA to 1.38 with a 1.19 WHIP and 53:17 K:BB through 26 innings this season.