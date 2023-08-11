Bautista picked up the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Astros, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over one inning.

Bautista entered the game with a two-run lead in the ninth and got Jake Meyers to fly out in the first at-bat before struggling through the rest of the inning. With one out, the right-handed reliever surrendered a double to Jose Altuve and then proceeded to walk two of the next three batters, which led to one run coming across for Houston on a Yainer Diaz single. Bautista was still able to escape with his 31st save of the season, though he's now allowed runs in back-to-back appearances after previously not allowing a run since June 24. His ERA currently sits at 16.88 in the month of August (three appearances).