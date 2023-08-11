Bautista picked up the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Astros, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over one inning.

Bautista entered the game with a two-run lead in the ninth inning and got Jake Meyers to fly out before things got dicey. The right-handed reliever surrendered a double to Jose Altuve and then proceeded to walk two of the next three batters, setting up an RBI single for Yainer Diaz. Bautista was still able to escape with his 31st save of the season, though he's now allowed runs in back-to-back appearances after previously not allowing a run since June 24.