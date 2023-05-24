Bautista blew the save in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees. He allowed a solo home run while striking out three over one inning.

Bautista got off to a strong start to the ninth, striking out Gleyber Torres and going up 0-2 on Aaron Judge, but was bested by the reigning AL MVP, who swatted a solo home run to tie the game up at five. The long ball was the first one Bautista has allowed since April 1 and broke a streak of six consecutive scoreless appearances (7.1 innings). Despite the blown save, Bautista remains a strong closing option considering he owns a 1.50 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 18.0 K/9 through 24.0 innings.