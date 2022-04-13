Bautista (0-1) took the loss Tuesday versus the Brewers, allowing a run on two hits with two strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning.

Bautista pitched 1.1 scoreless innings Sunday versus the Rays in his major-league debut, but he couldn't replicate the effort Tuesday. He allowed a Willy Adames double in the seventh inning, and Cionel Perez allowed the inherited runner to score on Andrew McCutchen's single. Bautista is expected to begin in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen, though he has limited experience as a closer in the minors -- he racked up 11 saves in 40 appearances across three levels last year.