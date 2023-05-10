Bautista picked up the save in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay, working around three walks over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Bautista entered with a runner on first and two outs in the eighth inning, walking Brandon Lowe before striking out Taylor Walls to end the frame. The 27-year-old Bautista would issue two more free passes to lead off the ninth but coaxed a double play off the bat of Yandy Diaz to get out of trouble. Bautista improves to 8-for-11 in save opportunities with a 1.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB over 17 innings. While his 14.7 percent walk rate leaves room for improvement, Bautista has certainly made up for it with a 42.6 percent strikeout rate.