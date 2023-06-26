Bautista picked up the save Sunday against the Mariners. He allowed one hit while striking out three over a scoreless inning.

Bautista entered Sunday's contest with a 3-2 lead and managed to pick up his 21st save of the season after striking out three of the four batters he faced. The outing was a solid bounce back for the 28-year-old, who blew a save opportunity Saturday by serving up a solo homer. Through 35 appearances, Bautista has racked up the fourth most saves in baseball (21) while owning a 1.23 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and a massive 18.2 K/9.