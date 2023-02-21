Bautista (shoulder/knee) threw a bullpen session without issue Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports.

"I felt really good the entire time, I feel healthy," Bautista said through a translator after the throwing session. The big reliever is being eased into action this spring after ending last season with shoulder and knee issues, but this was a nice step. The hope remains that Bautista will be ready for Opening Day, although it's not a given.

More News