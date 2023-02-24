Bautista (shoulder/knee) will throw another bullpen session Saturday and will up his effort level to around 80-85 percent, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bautista threw a less intense bullpen session Tuesday and will now ramp things up a bit more this weekend. The Orioles have elected to proceed cautiously with their closer this spring after he dealt with shoulder and knee soreness late last season. It's not clear when Bautista might be cleared for Grapefruit League action.