Bautista was unavailable to pitch in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians due to an undisclosed injury, Henry Palattella of MLB.com reports.

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said after the game that Bautista "played catch fully today and looked great," but the reliever sent a message to the dugout in the seventh inning that he was unavailable. It's not clear at this point why Bautista wasn't ready to pitch, but Mansolino said that he expected to have more information on Bautista's status Thursday. If Bautista is forced to miss time, Seranthony Dominguez would likely be next in line for saves, with Andrew Kittredge, Gregory Soto and Yennier Cano also potentially in the mix.