Bautista underwent a right elbow debridement and an ulnar nerve transposition Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The first part of the operation cleaned up scar tissue in the elbow, while the second moved the nerve to free it up from compression. While not routine, the follow-up procedures are sometimes needed for pitchers recovering from Tommy John surgery. Bautista's recovery is going well and the Orioles do not expect his readiness for the 2025 campaign to be affected at all.