Bautista underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder and is expected to be sidelined at least 12 months, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles had previously ruled Bautista out for the season with what they referred to as a significant shoulder injury, but the reliever requiring both a labrum and rotator cuff repair is about the worst-case scenario. While the club seems to be leaving open the possibility that Bautista could return late in the 2026 season, it's likelier he's out until the 2027 campaign. Additionally, with the nature of the operation, there's a chance Bautista is never an effective pitcher again. The 30-year-old will be eligible for salary arbitration in 2026 and 2027.