Bautista is undergoing tests after exiting Friday's appearance against the Rockies due to right arm discomfort, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bautista was just one strike away from a save when he was lifted from the outing after delivering a 102.3 mph fastball. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde declined to go into more specifics when asked about the exact nature of the righty's injury, adding only that "when the best closer in the game leaves the game, it's never a good feeling." Yennier Cano would be the obvious choice to step in as Baltimore's closer should Bautista need to miss time. Danny Coulombe got a one-out save in relief of Bautista on Friday and could also be in the mix.